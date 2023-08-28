Finn found dead in Pattaya house

Police at the house in Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district where a Finnish man was found dead late on Sunday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A man from Finland was found dead in a house in Bang Lamung district late on Sunday night.

Pol Lt Siriporn Kongphetsak, a Nong Prue investigator, said police and a rescue team were called to a house at Pattaya Rung Ruang housing estate at Moo 5 village in tambon Nong Prue about 11.30pm.

They found a naked man lying dead on the bedroom floor. He was believed to have died several days earlier, based on the condition of the body. There were no traces of physical violence. The house had not been ransacked.



The man was identified as Tim Jhani Muhonen, 54, from Finland.



The neighbours who called police said they had noticed a foul smell eminating from the house for a few days. The stench had become so strong they had trouble sleeping on Sunday.

They said five or six days earlier a Thai woman came to visit the man. Before she left, she was overheard telling the man not to lock the door.



Police were investigating.