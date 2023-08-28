South emergency decree extended another 3 months

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon at Government House in July. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The emergency decree imposed in the three southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat will be extended for another three months, from Sept 20 to Dec 19, 2023.

The decision was made on Monday by the committee for administration of the emergency situation during a video conference chaired by caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon from the office of the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation.

Lt Gen Pacharasak Patirupanon, Gen Prawit's assistant spokesman, said the emergency decree is currently in force throughout in the three provinces, except for Si Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Waeng and Sukhirin districts of Narathiwat; Yaring, Mayom Mai Kaen districts of Pattani; and Betong and Kabang districts of Yala.

The committee resolved to extend the emergency decree in the southern provinces for another three months, from Sept 20 to Dec 19. The extension, the 73rd, is for the continuation of government operations to cope with the insurgency and maintain peace and security for the people's lives and property, he said.

The resolution will be forwarded to the National Security Council and the cabinet for further approval.

The meeting also approved the Internal Security Command Region 4's proposal to remove Kapho district of Pattani from the area under the emergency decree.