Vietnamese caught running gambling website in Pattaya

Police arrest 13 Vietnamese men for operating online gambling during the raid on three hotel rooms in Pattaya, Chon Buri, early Tuesday morning. Faces blurred by police. (Photo supplied/ Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Thirteen Vietnamese nationals were arrested while runing an online gambling operation from three hotel rooms in Pattaya in the early hours of Tuesday.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Division 5 and Pattaya police raided the three rooms in a hotel in Pattaya Sai 3 road in Bang Lamung district shortly after midnight.

Thirteen Vietnamese men were found inside those rooms . Police seized 25 computers, 58 mobile phones and other items used for operating online gambling.

All were taken to Pattaya City police station, where they were charged with colluding in running an online gambling operation or persuading people in a direct or indirect manner to gamble.