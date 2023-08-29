Security patrol attacked in Pattani, 3 killed, 5 injured

A screenshot from a news programme of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand shows the damaged police truck after the attack on Monday night.

PATTANI: One policeman and two defence volunteers were killed and five police injured when their patrol was ambushed in Yarang district on Monday night.

The ambush occured in front of the tambon Yarang municipal office on Yarang-Mayo Road in tambon Yarang about 10.50pm. The patrol consisted of a four-door police pickup, a police motorcyclist and a motorcycle with two defence volunteers.

Security officials said the attackers used assault rifles and grenades, More than 100 spent rifle cartridges were found at the scene, along with grenade fragments The two-storey municipal office wall was left riddled with holes.

Those killed were Pol Sen Sgt Maj Tuwaelo Loma, 48, and defence volunteers Charnwit Dorloh, 45, and Narong Rakaew, 47.

The injured policemen are Pol Cpl Boonnee Duereh, 25, Pol Cpl Isma-an Jitlang, 32, Pol Cpl Sarawut Susan, 29, Pol L/C Thanathat Chokmak, 22, and Pol L/C Thawat Senrit, 25.

The attackers also bombed five power poles at three nearby locations, blocking the road to hamper pursuit. This caused local blackouts.

On Tuesday morning security authorities set up checkpoints in the area, as the hunt for the attackers continued.