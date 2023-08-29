Chinese couple held for B1.5-billion fraud

An immigration officer shows a chart detailing the arrest of a Chinese couple in Pattaya. (Capture from a clip posted by Police TV)

A Chinese couple has been arrested for allegedly running fraudulent investment schemes in China causing more than 1.5 billion baht in damage, according to the Immigration Bureau.

The arrest was announced on Tuesday at a briefing held by Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjapan, the Bureau commissioner, about a crackdown on foreign criminals who have fled to Thailand.

He said the arrest was made at the request of Chinese authorities, who said the pair were believed to have fled to Thailand after swindling people out of the equivalent of 1.5 billion baht.

Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat said police tracked them down to a hotel in Pattaya and revoked their visas before handing them over for further action.

He said another Chinese national was arrested for concealing assets worth 600 million baht gained from an illegal gambling website run by her husband. The 29-year-old woman had fled to Thailand while her husband was believed to have gone to Singapore.

As well, the commissioner said, a 37-year-old South Korean man wanted in his home country for smuggling methamphetamine was arrested for overstaying his visa, which had expired in September last year.