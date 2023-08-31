Banned drug found for the first time

Tablets containing the potentially lethal tranquilliser flualprazolam have been found for the first time in the southernmost provinces. (Photo: Ministry of Public Health)

The potent tranquilliser flualprazolam is being widely used in the four southernmost provinces of Thailand, officials say, after Regional Medical Sciences Centre 12 in Songkhla found traces of it in nimetazepam pills.

It's the first time the substance has been found in Thailand.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said on Wednesday that Regional Medical Sciences Centre 12 had been assigned to analyse nimetazepam pills, or Erimin 5, listed as a Category 2 psychotropic substance.

The officials found flualprazolam in the nimetazepam pills. Flualprazolam is a tranquiliser in the benzodiazepine class that eases anxiety and is used to treat panic disorders and insomnia.

In 2013, reports showed that nimetazepam, nitrazepam, phenazepam, diazepam, clozapine and etizolam had been found in Erimin 5mg pills. In 2021, flualprazolam was first found in Malaysia and Singapore.

Nimetazepam 5mg, sold under the name Erimin 5, is banned in Thailand. However, reports said the drug has been widely used in the four southernmost provinces, especially in Narathiwat. The other three border provinces are Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.

Dr Supakit added that other substances may have been mixed with nimetazepam to avoid prosecution. He said flualprazolam is a synthetic benzodiazepine which has a similar chemical compound to the sedative alprazolam, a Category 2-listed psychotropic medication.

Because flualprazolam is not a prescribed medication, and the clinical research on it has yet to be revealed. Still, Dr Supakit said its chemical compound indicates that its effects will become apparent within 10-30 minutes and last 6-14 hours.