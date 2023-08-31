Royal command appoints 762 military officers

Gen Charoenchai Hinthao, deputy commander of the army, has been appointed commander of the army, effective from Oct 1. He is among 762 military officers appointed in the annual military reshuffle announced in a royal command published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

A royal command appointing 762 officers, including new heads of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Thai Air Force, in the annual military reshuffle was published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday.

The royal command, countersigned by caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, will take effect from Oct 1, 2023.

Important appointments in the reshuffle are outlined as follows:

The Royal Thai Armed Forces:

• Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, deputy chief of defence forces, to be chief of defence forces

• Gen Domsak Khamsaengsai, chief of staff officers of the armed forces chief, to be deputy chief of defence forces

The Royal Thai Army:

• Gen Charoenchai Hinthao, deputy commander of the army, to be commander of the army

• Gen Suksan Nongbualang, assistant commander of the army, to be deputy commander of the army

• Gen Tharapong Malakham, an army special adviser, to be assistant commander of the army

• Gen Ukrit Boontanon, chief-of-staff of the army, to be assistant commander of the army

• Lt Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, 1st Army commander, to be chief-of-staff of the army

• Lt Gen Chisanu Rodsiri, commander of the 1st Army Corp, to be commander of the 1st Army

• Maj Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, deputy commander of the 2nd Army, to be commander of the 2nd Army

• Maj Gen Prasan Saensirirak, deputy commander of the 3rd Army, to be commander of the 3rd Army

The Royal Thai Navy:

• Adm Adung Pan-iam, commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, to be commander of the navy

• Adm Suwin Jangyodsuk, assistant commander of the navy, to be deputy commander of the navy

• Adm Cholathis Navanukroh, chief-of-staff of the navy, to be assistant commander of the navy

• Adm Voravut Prueksarungroj, chief of staff officers of the navy commander, to be chief-of-staff of the navy

• V/Adm Chatchai Thongsa-ard, deputy chief-of-staff of the navy, to be commander of the Royal Thai Fleet

The Royal Thai Air Force:

• ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul, assistant commander of the air force, to be commander of the air force

• ACM Narong Intachart, chief-of-staff of the air force, to be deputy commander of the air force

• ACM Pongsawat Chantasarn, assistant commander of the air force, to be chief adviser to the air force