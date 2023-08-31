16 students hurt when school bus overturns

A school bus overturned after hitting a traffic light pole at an intersection in Kaeng Sanam Nang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Thursday morning. Sixteen students were injured in the incident. (Photo: Huk 31 rescue team based at Kaeng Sanam Nang district)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Sixteen students sustained injuries when their school bus struck a traffic light pole and overturned at an intersection in Kaeng Sanam Nang district of this northeastern province on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection on Niwetrat Road, said Pol Lt Col Paphon Chaisaksri, investigation chief at Kaeng Sanam Nang police station, who was reported at 7.30am.

Police and rescue workers rushing to the scene found the school bus overturned on the road. Sixteen students, aged 10-17, were hurt. All were sent to a local hospital. While three remained hospitalised the remaining 13 suffered minor injuries and were discharged after receiving treatment.

The driver, identified only as Chainarong, 52, told police that his bus was transporting 40 primary and secondary school students living in Kaeng Sanam Nang district to schools in Bua Yai district before the crash.

According to the driver's account, as the traffic light was transitioning from green to red, he accelerated the engine in an effort to pass the intersection during rushing hours. However, he lost control of his vehicle, resulting in its impact against the traffic light pole and subsequent overturning.

Police charged him with reckless driving, which caused injuries and damage to public property.