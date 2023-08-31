Cabbie returns B18m violin to Chinese musician

Thong Lor police hand over an 18-million-baht violin to a friend of the Chinese violinist Xue Wei, who had left his 200-year-old instrument in a taxi in Bangkok. (Photo: JS100 traffic radio)

A taxi driver has returned a violin worth 18 million baht to a well-known Chinese violinist who had left the 200-year-old instrument in his cab in Bangkok.

Thong Lor police coordinated with JS100 traffic radio to help find the driver who had picked up a Chinese passenger at a restaurant in Sukhumvit Soi 26. When the passenger, an internationally renowned concert violinist, got out, he left behind a bag containing a violin worth 18 million baht.

Pol Sgt Maj Kriangkrai Kornthaisong, investigation officer at the Thong Lor police station, said the musician, Xue Wei sought help from police to examine closed circuit video from the spots where he got into and out of the taxi, but they were unable to find the licence plate of the taxi.

Police asked JS100 radio for help, and it was able to locate the driver, identified as Uthen Denkhunthod. He arrived at the Thong Lor police station on Wednesday night and handed over the 200-year-old violin to a Chinese friend of Xue Wei, said Pol Sgt Maj Kriangkrai.

The Chinese man thanked Mr Uthen, saying his famous friend was delighted after learning that the driver had been contacted.

Mr Uthen said that after learning that his passenger had left his bag in his cab, he did not know whom he should contact, so he told the owner of the taxi garage before going to sleep.

When he woke up and checked his phone, he saw he had some missed calls from JS100. He called back and that set in motion the return of the valuable musical instrument. The grateful violinist gave the driver a gift voucher.