Newborn's body found on Chanthaburi beach

Local residents look on as police and rescue workers inspect the body of a baby boy found on a beach in Na Yai Am district of Chanthaburi on Thursday morning. (Photo: Audio PR, Chanthaburi Facebook)

CHANTHABURI - Police are searching for the mother of a newborn baby whose dead body was found on a beach in Na Yai Am district.

The baby boy was found on Ban Pak Ta Pone beach in tambon Sanam Chai by a local resident who was out collecting trash early in the morning. He immediately informed the village head, who notified a local emergency response centre.

According to investigators, the boy appeared to have been born very recently as the umbilical cord was still attached. The boy was also bleeding from his nose and mouth, though no sign of physical abuse was found.

Police believe the baby had been dead for six to seven hours before the body was discovered.

Police are looking for the baby’s mother, but no residents nearby were aware of a woman who recently gave birth. Investigators plan to check patient records of local hospitals and clinics in the hope of locating the mother.