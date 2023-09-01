Economic stimuli to top govt agenda

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin takes a selfie with supporters as he arrived at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Aug 29. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The new government will prioritise implementing policies to stimulate the economy and help cut living costs, including capping electric rail service fares at 20 baht, as soon as it is sworn in, the new premier said on Thursday.

Pheu Thai will also need to discuss the possibility of implementing the policies, part of the party's key May 14 election promise, in detail with its coalition partners, said Srettha Thavisin.

The Department of Rail Transport has already explored ways to implement Pheu Thai's promise to cap fares along Bangkok's electric train network to a flat rate of 20 baht per trip, a source at the department recently said.

It is important to ask all 10 coalition parties for their opinions on the matter first, Mr Srettha said, adding the proposal to pilot the 20-baht fare policy on low-income people will also be taken into consideration.

The department has said that offering the fixed fee to those holding a state welfare card may immediately be implemented even though it will mean the government must chip in about 35 baht per ride, or about 52,190 baht per day.

As for the new government's already announced plan to immediately lower the price of electricity, Mr Srettha said a discount will only be applied from September to December.

Whether or not the price of electricity per unit will eventually be brought down to 4.25 baht, as called for by industries, remains to be seen, he said.

Currently, the power cost per unit is 4.70 baht and the discounted price could be no higher than 4.45 baht per unit, he said, adding that the new government is working to determine how much the discount will be.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai's policy to offer individuals 10,000 baht each in their digital wallet, intended as a short-term economic stimuli, is now being discussed with state agencies, he said.

The policy will likely be implemented no later than the first quarter of next year, he said.