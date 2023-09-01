Sick wild elephant dies at plantation in Korat

A wild elephant was found struggling for its life at a cassava plantation in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Thursday night. It died later that same night. (Photo supplied / Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A wild elephant died on Thursday night at a cassava plantation in Khon Buri district. It had collapsed because of sickness and was found by villagers earlier that same night.

The male jumbo, approximately two years old and weighing 700-800 kilogrammes, was discovered at the plantation near Sap Sadao village in Moo 11, tambon Ban Mai, about three kilometres from Thap Lan National Park.

The animal had collapsed and was struggling for its life.

The discovery was subsequently reported to the Protected Area Regional Office 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Veterinarian Pannarai Wongwatanakij led a team of vets and livestock officers to examine the elephant at the cassava plantation. The animal was found to be severely underweight and exhausted. The vets administered medication and saline drips, although the cause of its illness remained unknown.

Blood samples were taken from the elephant for a laboratory test to determine the underlying cause of its illness.

However, the elephant died at around 7pm on Thursday.

An autopsy will be conducted on the elephant to establish the cause of death before it is buried.