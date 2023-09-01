Model, suspects involved in alleged scam network deny all charges

A police officer takes model Jakkreena Chookhaowsri, alias Kiki Maxim, and eight other suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in a Chinese-led scam network to the Criminal Court to seek their detention. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A model and eight other suspects who were arrested for their alleged involvement in a Chinese-led scam network have denied all charges.

Police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) on Friday took Jakkreena "Kiki Maxim" Chookhaowsri and the other suspects to the Criminal Court to seek their detention.

All nine individuals were apprehended on Wednesday during a police crackdown operation on a Chinese scam network involved in illegal activities, including cryptocurrency investment fraud, romance fraud and money laundering.

They were charged with collusion in fraud, putting false information into a computer system, transnational crime, money laundering and related offences.

During questioning, all suspects denied any involvement in the Chinese-led scam network, said Pol Col Watcharaphan Siripak, superintendent of the TCSD’s sub-division 1.

However, police investigators have sufficient evidence to prosecute them.

The officers were tracking down five more network members who have outstanding arrest warrants for fraud. They comprise Thai, Chinese and Myanmar nationals.

On Wednesday morning, more than 200 police officers and officials from several agencies conducted raids at 30 locations across Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri and Udon Thani. They arrested the nine suspects - two Chinese nationals and seven Thais, including the model of Maxim, the men's magazine known for featuring bikini-clad women.

During the operation, the officers seized 16 luxury houses, 12 high-end cars, six million baht in cash, gold ornaments, luxury watches, brand-name bags, computers, bank accounts and other valuable assets, collectively estimated to be worth over 1 billion baht.