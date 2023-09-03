Body of Kazakh tourist found on Phuket beach

A team of rescuers prepare to scour the the sea off Nai Yang beach in Phuket's Thalang district on Saturday to look for a Kazakh tourist who went missing from the beach on Friday evening. The man's body was found on Sunday morning. (Photo: Achadtata Chuenniran)

PHUKET: The body of a teenage Kazakh tourist who went missing on Friday was found on Sunday morning washed ashore on Nai Yang beach in Thalang district, provincial tourist police chief Pol Lt Col Sakarin Anusamansakul said.

Dmitriy Rochsha, 18, from Kazakhstan, and a friend went swimming with a friend in the sea off Nai Yang beach in tambon Sakhu on Friday evening.



His friend returned to the beach alone and called for help from local residents, saying Rochsha had disappeared. Police were informed of the incident and a search and rescue mission was launched by a team of local officials.



The search was called off at about 8.30pm due to a rainstorm and high waves.



On Saturday morning, the tambon Sakhu administration organisation set up a search centre at Nai Yang beach. A team of 13 rescuers and two rubber boats were deployed to resume the search, scouring the beach area. The search was called off at 3.40pm due to bad weather.



Pol Lt Col Sakarin said the family of the missing man arrived in Phuket on Saturday.



The Kazakh tourist's body was found washed ashore on Nai Yang beach on Sunday morning. The body was retrieved and sent to Thalang Hospital for an autopsy.



The Kazakh consulate had been informed, Pol Lt Col Sakarin said.