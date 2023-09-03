BMA on course to smash tax target

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has collected more tax than expected this year, earning 91.31 billion baht as of Aug 31, which already exceeds the 79-billion-baht target for the whole of the financial year, said city governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The 115% tax collection achievement will provide more funds for development projects spanning public transport, the environment, public health, education and quality of life, he said.

Land and building taxes, in particular, brought in 11.12 billion baht out of total tax revenue of 14 billion baht collected from around 1 million taxpayers, he said.

About 334,000 land and building owners still owe the BMA taxes for this year totalling 3.3 billion baht, he said.

These parties will be fined at a rate ranging from 11% to 41% of the unpaid sum, depending on how long their bills remain outstanding, he said.

''Thank you to all those people who paid their taxes on time, which contributed to the BMA exceeding its tax revenue target ahead of schedule.

''The cumulative amount of tax revenue is projected to rise to 96 billion baht by the end of this month,'' he said.

In another development, Wirat Meenchainunt, chairman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC), said the council on July 26 agreed in principle to Bangkok’s 90.81-billion-baht budget request for the 2024 fiscal year, starting on Oct 01.

It is a balanced budget which is now being further scrutinised by a council committee over the coming 45 days, from the day it won initial approval.

Of all departments and offices under the BMA, the Public Works Department, Drainage and Sewerage Department and Environment Department have sought the most money for the coming year, or 11.56 billion baht, 8.93 billion baht and 7.57 billion baht respectively, he said.

Chaired by Suthichai Weerakulsunthorn, the Chom Thong district councillor, the 45-member committee is due to finish its work today, said Mr Wirat.

In the 2023 fiscal year ending on Sept 30, the council approved an extra budget of more than 10 billion baht to fund the BMA’s work under Mr Chadchart’s leadership, said Mr Wirat. That additional budget was diverted from the BMA’s savings.