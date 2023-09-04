Mekong level falling, flooded crops draining

The level of the Mekong river is falling and it now only 6 metres deep as it passes through Nakhon Phanom province. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: The level of the Mekong river is falling steadily and is now only 6 metres deep as it passes through this northeastern border province, allowing for the quicker release of flood water trapped in its tributaries.

On Monday morning, the Mekong's water level was 6m below the spilling point of 12m. From its earlier flood-high, it is now receding by 20-30 centimetres per day.



With the level down, the Nam Kam and Nam Bang streams, which run through Wang Yang, Na Kae and That Phanom districts, are now discharging more rapidly into the Mekong, draining water off about 3,000 rai of flooded rice fields.

An agriculture official said that by latest estimates only 300 rai of rice fields in That Phanom district had been damaged. The provincial agriculture office had started distributing rice seeds to affected farmers, who would also each receive 1,340 baht per rai flood damage compensation, with a limit of 30 rai.



In the districts of Na Wa, Si Song Kham and Tha Uthen, through which the Nam Oon and Song Kham streams run into the Mekong river, about 80,000 rai of rice fields were still under water. If the rain holds off, it was expected water could be released into the main river soon. Crop damage was unlikely to be as serious as earlier estimated, officials said.