Nicky from Bangkok to light up Times Square

A photo of Nandika Valiramani from Bangkok will be shown in Times Square, New York.

Nandika Valiramani, aka Nicky from Bangkok, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway in New York on Saturday as part of an annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) event.

Her photo will feature in the NDSS annual Buddy Walk and video presentation, which kicks off in Times Square and on Facebook Live, from 9.30am-10.30am local time (8.30pm -9.30pm in Bangkok).

About 500 photographs will be screened featuring people with Down syndrome. These images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way, says the NDSS.

A photo of Ms Nandika was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.