Traders arrested with hundreds of illegal artefacts

Central Investigation Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, left, and senior officials from the Fine Arts Department inspect artefacts seized from the three suspects. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Three men were arrested for illegally digging up and selling antiquities online, and almost 1,000 artefacts were seized, during police raids in four northern provinces.

Police detained Thotsaphorn Rermcham, 26, his brother Thotsaphon Rermcham, 19, and Sri-on Chanthana, 46, during searches of nine premises in Chiang Mai, Phayao, Sukhothai and Lamphang provinces over the past week.

The trio were wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on charges of illegal possession and sale of artefacts, Central Investigation Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said on Monday.

Police seized 11 metal scanners, digging tools and 970 artefacts, and froze four bank accounts.

The arrests came after Crime Suppression Division police learned from conservationists that a gang was illegally digging for artefacts and selling them on Facebook. CSD investigators working with officials from the Fine Arts Department then confirmed the reports. (continues below)

Digging tools, metal scanners and 970 artefacts seized from the suspects, on display during a media briefing on Monday. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

CSD police posing as buyers contacted the Facebook group, showing interest in buying two ancient statues. The obtained the figures and sent them to the department for verification.

“The findings show the items are genuine antiquities. One is an engraved cow figurine about 1,600 years old and the other an elephant figurine with a seal dating back to the 21st century [Buddhist Era, about 500 years ago]," the CIB chief said. The investigation was being extended to arrest other people involved.

Pol Col Ekkasit Panseetha, superintendent of Crime Suppression Division sub-division 4, said the suspects formed a team to dig for artefacts at ancient sites or dive for them in major rivers in Phayao, Sukhothai, Lampang and Ratchaburi provinces. While diving they videotaped their activities, creating online content to attract customers.

Details of the objects would be posted on Facebook for sale, or they would be sold to shops dealing in antiquities in Chiang Mai, Pol Col Ekkasit said.

Mr Thotsaphorn and Mr Thotsaphon said they were not aware what they were doing went against the law.. They said they used money from the sale of the artefacts to cover their daily expenses. Mr Sri-on denied all charges, Pol Col Ekkasit said.

Investigators said the suspects earned about 200,000 baht a month. Over the past three years, more than 10 million baht had circulated through their bank accounts.

All were held in police custody for legal action.