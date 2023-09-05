Drugs, guns seized in raid on gang storehouse in Pathum Thani
Thailand
General

Drugs, guns seized in raid on gang storehouse in Pathum Thani

PUBLISHED : 5 Sep 2023 at 11:38

WRITER: Pongpat Wongyala

Police collate the drugs and guns found during the raid on a house in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, on Monday night. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)
Police collate the drugs and guns found during the raid on a house in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, on Monday night. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: Police seized millions of methamphetamine pills and kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine, rifles, shotguns, a pistol, and ammunition from a house in Thanyaburi district late on Monday night.

The raid and search was part of an extended investigation into a major drug network.

Investigators from Provincial Police Region 2, together with narcotics suppression officers, searched a  house in Thayaphreuk housing estate, tambon Lam Phak Kud, about 11.30pm on Monday.

The search uncovered 3 million meth pills, 11 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, 7 kilogrammes of heroin, 5 kilogrammes of ketamine, some ‘five-five’’ drugs, two AK rifles, two shotguns, two carbine rifles, a pistol and some ammunition. They were hidden on the first floor, under the stairs. (continues below)

Military grade firearms, drugs and other goods seized during the police raid on a house in Pathum Thani. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Pol Maj Gen Theerachai Chamnarnmor, chief investigator of Provincial Police Region 2, said the raid followed the arrest of a member of a major drug network in Chon Buri in possession of 190,000 meth pills, during a police sting on July 24. The gang was using the house in Pathum Thani for storage.

Police had then spied on the gang for eight days, and then a man aged 25-30 years was seen arriving at the house on a motorcycle, which he parked out front. Police emerged from hiding and moved in to arrest him. Instead, the man fled inside the house, jumped from a second floor window at the back and fled.

A search of the motorcycle left  in front of the house revealed a bill of goods showing a Mr Amnart Sanongchalee of Thanyaburi district as the recipient. The bike and receipt were seized for examination as evidence.

The investigation was continuing, Pol Maj Gen Theerachai said.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING