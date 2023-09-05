Drugs, guns seized in raid on gang storehouse in Pathum Thani

Police collate the drugs and guns found during the raid on a house in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, on Monday night. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: Police seized millions of methamphetamine pills and kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine, rifles, shotguns, a pistol, and ammunition from a house in Thanyaburi district late on Monday night.

The raid and search was part of an extended investigation into a major drug network.

Investigators from Provincial Police Region 2, together with narcotics suppression officers, searched a house in Thayaphreuk housing estate, tambon Lam Phak Kud, about 11.30pm on Monday.

The search uncovered 3 million meth pills, 11 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, 7 kilogrammes of heroin, 5 kilogrammes of ketamine, some ‘five-five’’ drugs, two AK rifles, two shotguns, two carbine rifles, a pistol and some ammunition. They were hidden on the first floor, under the stairs. (continues below)

Military grade firearms, drugs and other goods seized during the police raid on a house in Pathum Thani. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Pol Maj Gen Theerachai Chamnarnmor, chief investigator of Provincial Police Region 2, said the raid followed the arrest of a member of a major drug network in Chon Buri in possession of 190,000 meth pills, during a police sting on July 24. The gang was using the house in Pathum Thani for storage.

Police had then spied on the gang for eight days, and then a man aged 25-30 years was seen arriving at the house on a motorcycle, which he parked out front. Police emerged from hiding and moved in to arrest him. Instead, the man fled inside the house, jumped from a second floor window at the back and fled.

A search of the motorcycle left in front of the house revealed a bill of goods showing a Mr Amnart Sanongchalee of Thanyaburi district as the recipient. The bike and receipt were seized for examination as evidence.

The investigation was continuing, Pol Maj Gen Theerachai said.



