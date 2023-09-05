Sugarcane burn-off affects 44m people 6 months a year

Soldiers help a farmer cut sugarcane to limit burn-off, which causes major air pollution, in Kanchanaburi province. (File photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

Sugarcane burn-off is increasing and the air pollution it causes is affecting about 44 million residents for six months every year, according to the industry permanent secretary.

This is two-thirds of Thailand's total population of about 66 million.

Nattapol Rangsitpol said on Tuesday an estimated 17.61 million tonnes of sugarcane was burned-off, or 26.42% of all milled sugarcane, in the 2020/2021 crop season.

In the 2021/2022 season, burned sugarcane soared to 25.12 million tonnes (27.28% of milled sugarcane).

In the 2022/2023 season, the volume of burned-off sugarcane reached 30.78 million tonnes (32.78% of milled sugarcane) and covered a combined area of 3.08 million rai (about 4,928 square kilometres), Mr Nattapol said.

Sugarcane burn-off was a major generator of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5), he said.

"Sugarcane burn-off results in very high levels of PM2.5 which can remain in the atmosphere for a long period and spread in the direction of the wind. It blankets areas where about 44 million people live in Greater Bangkok, the Central Plains, the East and the Northeast for about six months every year," Mr Nattapol said.

"The problem is increasingly severe and is seriously harming the health of the people who inhale air with the PM2.5 that results from sugarcane burn-off," he said.

Authorities would strictly enforce relevant laws and introduce new incentives to persuade farmers to refrain from burning-off the trash in their sugarcae crops, Mr Nattapol said.