Srettha cabinet sworn in

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin leads the members of his cabinet as they all take the oath of office before His Majesty the King at Amphon Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Royal Household Bureau)

New Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led the members of his new cabinet to be sworn in on Tuesday afteroon, all taking the oath of office before His Majesty the King at Amphon Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.

After the swearing in ceremony, Mr Srettha, who doubles as finance minister, and his new cabinet ministers posed for a group photograph at Government House at 2.16pm.





At the following press conference, 61-year-old Mr Srettha said his ministers would take His Majesty the King’s advice as a guideline in carrying out their duties. There would be no honeymoon period. They would start work immediately.





“I assure you that the administration is the people’s government. All who come here, to this place, represent all the people. ...there are lots of problems (awaiting to be resolved). We will work tirelessly every day and every minute. People-based needs will be our work," said Mr Srettha.





"Starting on Sept 8, I will visit Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Nong Khai provinces to hear the people’s problems.’'





The new government will deliver its policy statement to parliament on Monday, Sept 11.





The prime minister said his government would ensure legitimacy in administration under a democratic system with the King as head of state. The rule of law would be restored in an efficient and transparent manner, under the principle of the people’s participation.





“The government will create equal opportunities for people, to transform Thailand into a country that is stable, prosperous and sustainable in the future,’’ Mr Srettha said.





There would be a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday to prepare for the policy statement to be delivered on Sept 11.





He declined to confirm whether he would head of the government’s economic team, saying the economy was an important issue and all cabinet ministers gave importance to it.





He also said he had yet to assign a deputy prime minister to oversee national security. Further talks were needed first.



