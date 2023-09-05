BMA grapples with mpox surge

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is offering monkeypox (mpox) treatment and prevention consultations at clinics after a sharp rise in the number of cases of the disease.

Eighty monkeypox cases were found in Bangkok last month, which was higher than in June and July, mostly in tourist areas, said deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej. Some of the reported cases were in people below the age of 18.

Ms Tavida said the BMA is trying to connect with educational institutions to raise awareness about the disease.

With the help of the BMA’s gender-inclusive clinics, Swing Thailand and BBK Pride Clinic, more information about the virus should reach the public, she said.

According to the BMA’s Health Department, BBK Pride Clinics are operating in public health centres across the capital — offering sex education and advice about sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Public and private hospitals in Bangkok also provide consultation services and health examinations for LGBTQ people. Services are not limited to STI testing but include general health check-ups to screen for health risks, especially for people aged 18-60.

They can also receive gender-affirming hormone therapy, gender-affirming surgery and mental health treatment at the clinics.

According to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) there were 316 monkeypox cases reported in Thailand and one death as of Aug 31. Of the 316 patients reported, 271 identified as homosexual, while 143 individuals, or about 45% of those infected, were also HIV positive.

Of those infected, 277 were Thai citizens, 36 were foreign nationals and three did not disclose their citizenship status. There were 198 cases reported in Bangkok, 22 in Chon Buri, 17 in Nonthaburi and 12 in Samut Prakan.

The majority of cases involved individuals between the ages of 30 and 39, followed by 20-29, but the number of patients aged between 15 and 24 has grown significantly.

The DDC said that while most mpox cases involve males of working age, 16 minors were among those infected in August.

The BMA offers monkeypox treatment and prevention consultations at 16 public health centres:

Public Health Centre 3 Bang Sue Tel 0-2587-0618 dial 303 Public Health Centre 4 Din Daeng 0-2246-1553 dial 104 Public Health Centre 9 Prachathipatai 0-2282-0473 dial 405 Public Health Centre 21 Wat That Thong 0-2391-6082 dial 206 Public Health Centre 22 Wat Pak Bo 0-2349-1816 dial 7 Public Health Centre 23 Si Phraya 0-2233-6329 dial 105 Public Health Centre 25 Huai Khwang 0-2277-2660 dial 204 Public Health Centre 26 Chao Khun Phra Prayoon Wong 0-2465-0014 dial 203 Public Health Centre 28 Krung Thon Buri 0-2860-8210 dial 311 Public Health Centre 29 Chuang Nuchanetre 0-2476-6495 dial 1311,1312 Public Health Centre 36 Bukkhalo 0-2468-5297 Public Health Centre 41 Khlong Toei 0-2249-1385, 02-249-1376 Public Health Centre 43 Min Buri 0-2391-6082 dial 206 Public Health Centre 48 Nakwatchara Uthit 0-2421-2147-9 dial 602 Public Health Centre 61 Sangwan Thatsanarom 0-2536-0163 Public Health Centre 64 Khlong Sam Wa 0-2548-0495

Treatment is also available at five hospitals under the BMA: