Phuket water problems get more attention

Tourism and urbanisation have led to water shortages and poor wastewater management

Phuket needs to increase its annual water supply to about 60 million cubic metres, says Surasri Kidtimonton, the secretary-gerneral of the Office of the National Water Resources. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) is accelerating plans to solve Phuket's problems of water shortages, flooding and poor wastewater management.

ONWR secretary-general Surasri Kidtimonton visited Phuket on Monday to follow up on the progress of the water management plan and forest conservation around natural water sources in Kathu district.

Mr Surasri said Phuket is the most important province for tourism, but the island faces an annual water shortage of about 25.5 million cubic metres (m³), mainly during the dry season.

The island also has flooding problems during the wet season, with overflowing canals. Lack of proper city planning has resulted in structures that block outflows and high tides.

The growing population and large number of tourists have led to urban expansion and a reduction in forest cover on the island, he said. Heavy rain is also washing away the topsoil.

On top of that, the amount of wastewater discharged by communities and entertainment venues on the island exceeded treatment capacity.

The ONWR is carrying out an area-based study to help Phuket better adhere to its 20-year water management master plan, Mr Surasri said.

The aim is to increase the annual water supply to about 60.5 million m³ and treat up to 5 million m³ of wastewater per year, he said.

Topsoil damage was also an urgent issue, with proper management needed to restore the ecosystem of forests.

The initial plan for the wet season was to build check dams in forests to reduce the velocity of the water flow during heavy rain and reduce the problem of soil erosion. Local authorities will initially build a check dam in Ban Nam Tok Kathu community in Kathu district. This would help prevent topsoil erosion over an area of 291 rai.

The ONWR will also suggest ways people and businesses in Phuket could save water, such as installing water meters in showers. This had been effective in foreign countries, he said, adding that the El Nino weather pattern had not yet affected Phuket, with no lessening of rainfall as yet.