86% of police stations fail transparency test

Anti-graft body releases results of assessments carried out by officials and members of the public

The Yan Nawa police station in Bangkok had the highest integrity and transparency score among the 1,484 stations surveyed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission. (Photo from the Facebook page of the station)

Eighty-six percent of nearly 1,500 police stations nationwide have failed to pass integrity and transparency tests, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, the NACC chairman, made the revelation on Tuesday as he released the results of the annual integrity and transparency assessments (ITA) of district offices and police stations.

Each agency must receive a minimum ITA score of 85 to pass, while a score of 95 and over is considered excellent.

But police stations were an area of concern as their average score was too low, said Pol Gen Watcharapol.

A total of 111,305 police officers and 830,822 members of the general public took part in the assessments of Metropolitan Police Bureau operations and police stations nationwide. The average ITA score for all 1,484 stations was 67.43.

Only 208 stations passed the ITA test, while a total of 1,276 failed.

The highest-scoring station was Yan Nawa Police Station, attached to Metropolitan Police Division 6, with 99.02 points.

Twenty-four stations received zero points. They included Laem Ngop and Ao Cho in Tak province; Hin Lek Fai in Buri Ram; Mueang Chan and Tum in Si Sa Ket; and Napho station in Ubon Ratchathani.

Apart from police stations, assessments of district offices in Bangkok were conducted by 43,574 officials and 33,206 members of the public, with an overall passing grade of 93.95. Only one district office failed the test.

The Phasicharoen office earned the highest score at 99.09, while Phra Nakhon earned the lowest score at 84.28, just under the pass mark of 85.

In the provinces, 229,490 officials and 602,023 members of the public took part in surveys, with district offices receiving an average passing score of 91.21. Eighty-six percent or 755 district offices received passing grades and 14% or 123 did not.

The highest-scoring district office was Umphang in Tak with 98.94 points. Wiang Sa district in Surat Thani earned the lowest score of 53.98.