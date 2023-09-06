THEOS-2 ready for blastoff

Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (THEOS-2) is ready to be launched in October, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

It has been successfully shipped from Toulouse, France to Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, South America, the agency said.

Gistda posted on its official Facebook page on Monday that THEOS-2, manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space, will be given another check before it is installed on the rocket, which is scheduled for launch next month.

THEOS-2 will replace its former satellite THEOS-1, also known as Thaichote, launched on Oct 1, 2008. Gistda said THEOS-1 is reaching the end of its lifespan.

Officials check the transportation for the Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (THEOS-2) in this file photo taken in August. (Photo: GISTDA)

THEOS-2, a 425-kilogramme satellite, can produce 50-centimetre high-resolution imagery and is tasked with security goals and disaster management. The satellite is expected to improve Thailand's space technology infrastructure, human resources, space industry, geo‑informatics and space technology.

Moreover, the satellite will contribute to cartography, agricultural and food management, water management, disaster management, city planning and economic corridors, natural resources and ecosystems, said Gistda.

Pakorn Apaphant, executive director and member of the executive board of Gistda, said the investment in THEOS-2 will advance space technology and bring more income to the country.