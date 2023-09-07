Police officer killed in 'promotion talks'

The house in tambon Takong in Muang district, Nakhon Pathom, where a highway police officer was killed and another seriously injured by a gunman on Wednesday night. A court warrant has been issued for the arrest of the gunman. (Photo supplied)

A manhunt has been launched for a gunman who allegedly killed a highway police officer and seriously injured another following a promotion discussion that occurred in Muang district, Nakhon Pathom province, late on Wednesday night.

Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) commander, said on Thursday that a team of CSD police, led by his deputy Pol Col Pornsak Laolujiralai, as well as Provincial Police Region 7 officers had been deployed to various spots in Nakhon Pathom and nearby provinces to search for the suspected gunman.

Police have identified the suspect as Thananchai Manmak, 45, who is believed to be a henchman of Praween Chankhlai, alias Kamnan Nok, a tambon chief.

The incident took place at about 10pm in front of a house in tambon Takong in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom.

According to a witness, Kamnan Nok invited a group of highway policemen to his house for a dinner meeting to build familiarity. Two of the officers in the group were Pol Maj Sivakorn Saibua, chief of highway police station 1 under the Highway Police Sub-division 2, and Pol Lt Col Wasin Panpee, deputy commander of the Highway Police Sub-division 2.

During the discussion, Kamnan Nok tried to persuade the officers to promote a highway police officer who was under the supervision of Pol Maj Sivakorn. However, Pol Maj Sivakorn disagreed, saying promotions must adhere to regulations and be based on performance.

Allegedly dissatisfied, the tambon chief engaged in a heated argument with the officers and eventually stormed away in frustration. Shortly afterward, a man approached their table, pulled out a gun and opened fire. The assailant was later identified as Mr Thananchai.

Pol Maj Sivakorn sustained seven gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries. Pol Lt Col Wasin was shot in the left arm and was admitted to a hospital.

The mugshot of the suspected gunman, Thananchai Manmak, 45, as supplied by the Central Investigation Bureau.

Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong, the Royal Thai Police spokesman, said Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the national police chief, had ordered the launch of a police dragnet to arrest Mr Thananchai due to the brazen nature of the crime he committed.

A warrant for his arrest on charges of intentional murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and carrying a weapon in public without permission was issued by the Nakhon Pathom Court, dated Thursday.

Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, the deputy police chief, said the gunman committed the crime in full view of many people who had been invited to the dinner. There were altogether five dining tables, one of which was reserved for the group of highway police.

"The action was outrageous. The gunman was audacious enough to carry out this act against the police in a public setting," said Pol Gen Torsak. "How can ordinary people can be certain about their safety? I have ordered the officers to quickly apprehend the suspect. The police have been told to take a decisive action n the event of any retaliation."

Anyone found to be involved would face arrest warrants and legal consequences, the deputy police chief warned.