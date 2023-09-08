PM talks investment roadshow strategy

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin leads cabinet ministers to pay respect to a sacred shrine at the Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin is gearing up for an investment roadshow to be organised during his trip to the 78th UN General Assembly in New York from Sept 18–24.

To prepare, Mr Srettha on Thursday met Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BoI), to discuss the board's strategy to attract foreign investors while in the United States.

The premier said it takes two to three years for foreign investments to bear fruit, so his government must work immediately. His upcoming trip is seen as an opportunity to introduce investment opportunities in Thailand to international business leaders.

He said the information supplied by the BoI will be used to speed up foreign investments in Thailand, pledging to promote and support investment projects that are beneficial to the country.

Under a five-year plan to be implemented this year, the BoI aims to support investment in high technology, green and smart industries as well as businesses driven by creativity and innovation, all of which are believed to have spurred a new phase of economic progress and increased competitiveness.

The BoI has approved foreign investment projects worth 1.8 trillion baht from 2018 to June this year, with the first top three industries being electronics, petrochemicals, and automobiles and parts.

Six investment projects with a combined value of 29.8 billion baht are pending BoI consideration, while 21 others are being checked in accordance with the Competitiveness Enhancement Act.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec yesterday paid a courtesy call on Mr Srettha to congratulate him on his appointment as prime minister. Mr Godec said he looks forward to deepening bilateral ties between the US and Thailand, while Mr Srettha said he hopes to meet US President Joe Biden at the UN meeting.

Both countries affirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in every aspect, especially trade, investment and climate change, for mutual benefits. Also in attendance were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Foreign Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol and Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general of the prime minister.

Mr Parnpree, a member of Mr Srettha's delegation to the UN meeting, said his ministry's immediate job is to bolster international confidence in Thailand.