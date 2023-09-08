Suriya promises to upgrade logistics sector

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrung­reangkit returns a wai to officials as he arrives at the ministry on his first day as the minister on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrung­reangkit has pledged to improve Thailand's logistics network by focusing on the nation's railways and maritime transport infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters on his first day as Transport Minister, Mr Suriya said he had discussed the plan with his deputies and gauged the opinion of different agencies under the ministry. The policies, he said, will be announced sometime next week.

Mr Suriya said the logistics sector accounts for almost 15% of the nation's gross domestic product (GDP), but only 2% of this was driven by rail and maritime transport. He also said Thailand needs to further develop its transportation links in an effort to boost its competitiveness.

He promised the double-track upgrades across the nation's rail network would be completed on time, which would increase ridership and attract further investment in the nation's rail network.

One of the ministry's priorities is the completion of the double-track upgrades on the line between Khon Kaen and Nong Khai, a project that will cost the government 29.7 billion baht.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is planning to visit the project site soon, Mr Suriya said.

In an effort to accommodate the growing number of airlines that are planning to operate commercial services to Thailand, Mr Suriya said he will ask Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang to surrender unused flight slots held by the Royal Thai Air Force at airports under AoT management.

"[Doing so] will allow us to increase the number of [commercial] flights served by the airports by 100-150 per day," he said.

"Slots must be allocated in line with the demand, and at present, commercial airlines need [the slots held by the RTAF], especially with the high season fast approaching."

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand determines slot allocation based on its assessment of each airport's handling capacity.

When asked about the 20-baht fare cap for electric trains, he said the ministry sees the importance of affordable fare prices, but it has to negotiate with Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc and other concessionaires.

The issue is compounded by the fact that each line is under the supervision of a different agency, he said, noting the Green Line is jointly managed by the Interior Ministry and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

He said the number of commuters is expected to grow by 10% if the fares are capped at 20 baht, he said.