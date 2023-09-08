Sub deal on cards, says Sutin

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang speaks to reporters on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang is optimistic the incoming government will be able to reach a fresh deal with Germany and China on the engine to be used in Thailand's new submarine that is being assembled in China.

Such a deal would be a win-win for all three sides, said Mr Sutin when asked about the possibility of the government negotiating with Berlin for a German-made engine to be installed in the China-made submarine, as initially required by the Royal Thai Navy.

The S26T Yuan-class submarine was originally due to be delivered to Thailand this month, but the pandemic has postponed its delivery till next April.

China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co (CSOC) -- which is contracted to build the submarine under a G2G agreement -- offered a CHD620 engine after Germany refused to sell its MTU 396 diesel engine to China as it is designated a military-defence item.

When asked at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York if the issue could be resolved, Mr Sutin said: "Possibly. Anyway, I believe Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin already has a solution in mind."

As for Thailand's stance on the continuing fighting in neighbouring Myanmar, the new defence minister -- the first civilian to take the job who is not a prime minister -- said he plans to appoint a team to mull ways to handle the issue based on advice from officials at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

A formal decision will then be made on how to respond to the crisis in Myanmar, he said.

Mr Sutin said he wants to further develop the country's defence industry by supporting the military to work together with scientists and technologists in a formal committee that will soon be established for this purpose.