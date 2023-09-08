Official's 32 trips abroad queried

Sirirurg: Is thought to be overseas now

The permanent secretary at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI) has been pressed to answer a complaint from the opposition alleging that he made 32 overseas trips from March last year to this September.

Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said she had told Dr Sirirurg Songsivilai, the permanent secretary, to explain his overseas trips after Move Forward Party list-MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn demanded details about his travels.

Ms Supamas, who is scheduled to clock in at the ministry on Sept 15, said she will deal with the issue in a straightforward manner, but she has yet to hear Dr Sirirurg's version of events.

On his Facebook account, Mr Wiroj said he had obtained information showing that the MHESI permanent secretary made 32 trips abroad over the last 18 months. Expenses for some trips were estimated at 5 million baht.

He called on Ms Supamas to launch an inquiry to find out if these trips had taken place, what they were for, and if they were essential to ministerial work to ensure accountability and transparency in public spending.

The opposition MP said he would petition the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate if there were signs of irregularities in the spending.

Dr Sirirurg could not be reached for comment yesterday amid reports that he was in the United States attending an annual meeting from Sept 6-10.

The permanent secretary is scheduled to visit Mexico from Sept 11-16 and Australia from Sept 24-30, according to a source in the MHESI.