Cabbies want cash help to buy EVs

Drivers' association plans to raise issue in talks with new transport minister next week

About 20,000 Bangkok taxi cabs will soon reach the end of their 12-year operational lifespan and need replacing, ideally with EVs, says an industry group. (File photo)

Taxi drivers want the new transport minister to offer an incentive package to help them switch to electric vehicles, says the Thai Public Taxi Association.

Sadit Jaitiang, the association chairman, said members would raise the issue with Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit when they meet next Friday to discuss various issues concerning the well-being of taxi drivers.

He said promoting the use of EVs will help reduce carbon emissions and dust pollution in the capital.

To encourage taxi drivers to drive EVs, the association wants tax cuts and subsidies including a 300,000-baht subsidy for each EV unit.

Mr Sadit said many taxi drivers suffered from the lack of business during the Covid-19 pandemic and are just getting back on their feet financially, so it will be a burden for them to change to EVs without incentives.

He said that about 20,000 taxi cabs would soon reach the end of their 12-year operational lifespan and need replacing, ideally with EVs if possible. During the initial phase, about 10,000 EVs will be needed for the replacement, he said.

The association has already expressed a preference for 90- and 120-kilowatt models and suggested the SME Development Bank provide low-interest loans for taxi drivers to make purchases.

Other issues to be discussed with the minister include the appointment of a committee to consider new fare rates, and a roadmap for allowing taxi drivers to register with ride-hailing apps.

As well, he said, a car park for taxis at Suvarnabhumi Airport was approved in 2019 but is yet to be built. The association will also ask for a roof at the taxi waiting area at the airport.