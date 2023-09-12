Hua Hin sterilising 300 monkeys

Bussaba Chokesuchart (second from right), deputy mayor of Hua Hin, looks on as veterinarians prepare to sterilise a monkey on Tuesday at Wat Bussayabanphot. The municipality has set aside a budget of 580,000 baht for the sterilisation programme targeting 300 monkeys living near Hin Lek Fai and the Hua Hin golf course. (Photo: Hua Hin municipality Facebook)

Local authorities in Hua Hin plan to sterilise 300 monkeys before the end of this month in an attempt to control the population and avoid impacts on local communities.

The municipality has set aside a budget of 580,000 baht for the sterilisation programme targeting 300 monkeys living near Hin Lek Fai and Hua Hin golf course, said Bussaba Chokesuchart, deputy mayor of the resort town in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The programme is being carried out by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) until Sept 24, with Wat Bussayabanphot serving as an administrative centre.

Ms Bussaba said that about 100 monkeys had been caught in the past week and it turned out that many had already been sterilised. The DNP team is expected to target monkeys living near Khao Takiab, a popular tourist area in the south end of the town, next.

According to Ms Bussaba, the sterilisation programme was first initiated in 2017 to reduce the monkey population and mitigate their negative impacts on local residents and tourists.

She said thousands of monkeys have been sterilised since the programme started. It is believed to be the most effective solution to ensure that local residents will be able to coexist harmoniously with the animals, she added.