Fleeing smugglers leave sacks of meth on riverbank

Paramilitary rangers inspect the two sacks left by three drug smugglers on the bank of the Mekong River in Ban Phaeng district, Nakhon Phanom in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: 21st Rangers Regiment)

Army rangers seized more than 250,000 methamphetamine pills in sacks abandoned by three fleeing smugglers on the bank of the Mekong River in Ban Phaeng district of Nakhon Phanom province.

Paramilitary rangers waited in ambush along the riverbank in Ban Phaeng district after a tipoff that illicit drugs would be smuggled across the river and delivered there. They spotted three men carrying two sacks along the riverbank near Phaeng Tai village in the early hours of Wednesday.

The rangers revealed themselves and demanded the men stop for a search. They responded by dumping the two sacks and running away. The sacks contained 129 bundles holding 258,000 speed pills in total. The drugs were handed over to police at Ban Phaeng police station.