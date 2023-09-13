PM hopes to discuss submarine engine with German president

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, left, and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during the debate on the governmnt's policy statement to parliament on Monday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin plans to approach the president of Germany about acquiring a German-built engine for a Chinese-built submarine being purchased by Thailand, during his trip to the UN General Assembly in New York next week.

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara made the comment in reply to reporters' questions after the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“We are awaiting confirmation. We have already contacted (Germany),’’ said Mr Parnpree.

Under the Royal Thai Navy’s submarine procurement deal with China, the submarine must be fitted with a German-made engine. The German government will not sell that engine to China, for national security reasons.

The Chinese builders have offered an alternative engine, but Thailand is insisting on the German engine specified in the contract.

Earlier, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang was optimistic the government would be able to reach an agreement with Germany and China on the issue. Mr Sutin said all three parties would benefit from such a deal.