Politician among teen prostitution case suspects

Police in Saraburi have issued arrest warrants for five suspects, including a politician, for allegedly buying sex services from a minor, a police source said on Wednesday.

Pol Maj Gen Wichit Boonchinnawutthikul, commander of Saraburi Provincial Police, appointed his deputy, Pol Col Surapoj Rotbamrung, as the head of a working team, with the cooperation of investigators in the province to carry out the case.

The move came after a teacher and the father of a 15-year-old girl recently filed a complaint with police in Saraburi against the girl's mother, identified only as Ms Mamiao, who allegedly forced her daughter into prostitution at a resort she worked at in Ban Mo district.

The girl described to the police the identities of 5-6 men she alleged had paid to have sex with her. One of these customers was reported to be a well-known politician representing a major coalition party, the police source said.

Pol Col Somkid Sawisai, head of the investigation group, told reporters that police have gathered evidence to seek arrest warrants for five offenders, as described by the girl.

They were identified as Mr Suriya, a hospital staff member; Mr Pornchai, a contractor in Lop Buri; a former director of the National Office of Buddhism in Saraburi; a salesman; and a politician.

Another suspect in the case is not facing arrest as evidence in his case is lacking, Pol Col Somkid said.

So far, Mr Suriya and Mr Pornchai have been released on bail, while police were investigating to see if the accused former director has been involved in the case.

Officers were negotiating with the accused politician to surrender himself to the police.