Cash, valuables stolen from parked van in Pattaya

Forensic officers collect fingerprints from a van after thieves broke a window to steal cash and valuables left inside by two Chinese businessmen at the car park of a shopping mall in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Wednesday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: An unknown number of thieves targeted a parked van, smashing one of its windows, and made away with cash and valuables worth about 1.2 million baht. The victims, two Chinese businessmen, had left their belongings inside the vehicle while they dined at a shopping mall in Pattaya on Wednesday night.

After receiving a report of the theft at around 9pm, a team of officers arrived at the car park of the shopping mall in tambon Nong Phreu, Bang Lamung district, said Pol Capt Sombat Kaewmulmuk, a deputy investigation chief at Pattaya police station.

Authorities found a Volkswagen van with Bangkok license plates at the scene, and the window behind the driver's seat had been shattered. Nearby, the officers also found a brick believed to have been used to break the window.

The two businessmen informed the police about the stolen items. Ji Biao, 62, one of the victims, reported a loss of approximately 12,000 yuan (equivalent to around 60,000 baht), 100,000 Hong Kong dollars (about 450,000 baht), 80,000 baht in cash and some important documents.

Ji Qing, 50, the other victim, lost 100,000 yuan (about 500,000 baht), HK$2,000 (about 9,000 baht), some Malaysian ringgit worth approximately 5,000 baht and a Bottega Veneta bag valued at 150,000 baht. The stolen cash and items had a combined worth of around 1.2 million baht.

Forensic officers collected fingerprints at the scene for investigation.

Police suspected that the thieves may have had knowledge of the two Chinese nationals' presence, especially since the victims had just returned from abroad. Their friends picked them up at the airport, and they went to have dinner at this shopping mall before the incident occurred.

Police have examined footage of surveillance cameras and were hunting down the culprits.