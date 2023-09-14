PM: Fortnightly salary payment is optional

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to reporters at Government House on Thursday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

The fortnightly payment of civil servants' salaries will now be optional, with those who prefer to stick to their monthly salaries still able to do so, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.

This decision came in response to feedback regarding the economic stimulus policies announced on Wednesday, which included the new salary payment scheme.

Critics had raised concerns that some officials might struggle with debt repayment since their existing arrangements were based on monthly instalments, and they might find it more difficult to manage with half their salaries being paid at the end of each month.

"It will be optional, and it can be just as beneficial," said the former business tycoon. "I understand that when we introduce a new choice, there will be individuals who embrace it and others who do not."

This policy was designed to stimulate the economy and would not add to the state's financial burden, he said.

He insisted that civil servants with existing salary-related debts could find relief by negotiating fortnightly repayment schedules with their creditors, who would prioritise repayment regardless of the payment frequency.

The prime minister suggested that those who are debt-free can use the money for investments or savings, while denying any connection between the government's bi-monthly salary plan and state financial issues

Mr Srettha said he had thoroughly studied the policy before the cabinet's decision, and the government would proceed with the implementation.

"Civil servants at all levels were asked about this issue, and I hope that companies will also consider this as a viable option," the prime minister said.

When asked about the possibility of raising civil servants' salaries, Mr Srettha said it was a long-term issue that would require careful consideration, taking into account various factors, such as newly recruited civil servants and retirees.