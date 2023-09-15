NACC revives malfeasance rap against ex-mayor

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has accused Rodjana Kantinan, the wife of deputy interior minister and Pheu Thai Party member Kriang Kantinan, of malfeasance over a construction project.

Rodjana: Turned self in with 2 others

She oversaw the project while mayor of Ubon Ratchathani province's Nakhon Ubon Ratchathani Municipality in 2012.

Isranews Agency on Monday reported that Ms Rodjana and two other suspects turned themselves in to the NACC that same day. One other suspect did not show up, and the NACC will request an arrest warrant, it said.

Ms Rodjana, who was in office from 2009–2013, has been charged with "wrongful exercise of the purchase or management of state property, taking a personal interest in government property and wrongful exercise of duties".

In 2021, the NACC ruled a project to build a road and a wastewater treatment tank allegedly involving Ms Rodjana and three others was malfeasance, but the case was dismissed by the Office of the Attorney General.

To get the case moving again, the NACC has filed a lawsuit against the suspects with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Case Region 3.

The project gave a concession to Ubon Ratchathani contractor Koondee Enterprise LP with a budget of 9.9 million baht to renovate wastewater treatment tank dikes and another 9.9 million to construct a road connecting the tank with the Burapa Canal.

The road was directed to go through Ms Rodjana's 27-rai land, a decision made to raise the property's price, the NACC said, costing the government 19,974,000 baht.

Currently, the mayor of Nakhon Ubon Ratchathani Municipality is the wife of Worasit Kantinan, a Pheu Thai MP candidate for Ubon Ratchathani and son of Mr Kriang.