Visa-free policy wins China praise

Tourists arrive in groups at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok. More than 800,000 Chinese tourists arrived from January to April 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Chinese embassy has thanked the government for its visa-free policy, saying it will help to draw tourists from China and stimulate the Thai tourism sector.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the embassy said the Chinese government was glad to learn about the policy and willing to support the scheme.

However, the post also stressed the need for the government to ensure the safety of Chinese tourists while they were here.

The government on Wednesday announced the visa-free scheme for Chinese and Kazakhstan travellers from Sept 25 until Feb 29 next year to stimulate the tourism sector as the government expects international arrivals to hit 28 million this year, including five million Chinese visitors.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said security measures will be implemented to boost safety for Chinese tourists.

Chinese tourists are worried about their safety because there is a lot of bad news circulating about some of them being cheated and abducted while in Thailand, Kanchana Patarachoke, the ministry spokeswoman said.

"A lot of bad news circulates on social media saying Thailand isn't safe, especially for Chinese tourists after it was reported some Chinese nationals were abducted," she said.

"I would like to assure tourists from all nations that there is no need to worry as we are tightening safety measures and I would like to assure everyone that we will provide safety and comfort for all tourists from all nations," she added.

Citing Tourism Authority of Thailand data, Ms Kanchana said that during the first eight months of this year, around two million Chinese and about 100,000 Kazakhstani tourists visited the country.