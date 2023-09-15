Most parents back vape ban: study

E-cigarettes, their chemical flavourings and other related items are put on display before a press briefing by the Consumer Protection Police Division on Jan 27, 2021. (Photo: Varuth Hiranyatheb)

Most parents of students agree the new government should maintain the current ban on the import and sale of e-cigarettes, citing the potential health risk, according to the Research Centre for Social and Business Development (SAB).

The findings were disclosed at a seminar organised by the SAB on Wednesday in which the results of a survey on teachers and parents on the vape ban were presented.

Suriyan Boontae, deputy director of the SAB, said 91% of the 5,582 respondents nationwide supported a continuation of the ban, saying it would limit young people's exposure to smoking.

The survey was conducted among 4,087 parents of students from upper primary to high schools. The other respondents were teachers and school administrators.

Some 80% of respondents were aware of the health impacts of smoking e-cigarettes. The same percentage believed e-cigarettes could be a gateway to illicit drugs.

Underlining those findings with a message to the new administration, Asst Prof Dr Vijj Kasemsap, director of the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Centre (TRC), conveyed suggestions to the government on how to keep young people safe from e-cigarettes.

The ministers of public health, commerce and finance -- and their respective ministry executives -- as well as the consumer protection commission must work together to maintain the ban against importing and selling e-cigarettes, he said.

Also, the Royal Thai Police and local administrative agencies must enforce the ban as e-cigarettes are widely sold at shops, in tourist-heavy areas, and via online platforms.

He added awareness programmes should be carried out by state agencies, which involve parents, teachers and the media to educate people about the danger of marketing ploys attracting youngsters to take up e-cigarettes.

He said the Education Ministry and state agencies should incorporate in their curricula the harm that smoking e-cigarettes poses and the marketing strategy adopted by e-cigarette producers to draw in young customers.

Dr Vijj said a social value needs to be instilled in young people to resist e-cigarettes.

Niwat Nakawet, president of the Congress of Parents and Teachers in Thailand (CPTT), said encouraging families to denounce e-cigarettes would build "mental immunity" in their children.

Chana Summat, director of the Ministry of Education's Safety Centre, said the ministry supports the suppression of e-cigarettes at educational establishments.

Somsak Lolekha, president of The Royal College of Paediatricians of Thailand, said it also backs the ban.