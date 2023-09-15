Srettha to woo big tech firms in US

Prime minister has busy agenda aside from appearances at UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is greeted by local tribal people in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai on Friday. Representatives presented a white sword to the prime minister who is spending the weekend in the northern province. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will attempt to attract investment from some of the world’s biggest companies during his trip to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly next week.

Mr Srettha said he plans to discuss investment with either the CEOs or deputy chiefs of Google, Microsoft and Tesla.

The discussions will focus on Thailand’s competitiveness, investment opportunities and legal matters, he said.

He believes investment from such major players would help improve Thailand’s industries and also create mor

This year’s UN General Assembly will be held from Sept 18-24 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Mr Srettha will lead the Thai delegation and take part in a number of activities including UN meetings; meetings with the private sector, such as the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-Asean Business Council; appointments with key US business leaders; and engagements with Thai communities and businesses in the US.

He will also deliver a national statement during the general debate in the General Assembly and will participate in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit, as achieving the 17 SDGs ranks among the country’s top priorities.

The prime minister will also attend the Climate Action Summit.

His other appointments include high-level bilateral meetings and a talk with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Mr Srettha will be accompanied by cabinet members including Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who is also the deputy PM.

During a media reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Mr Parnpree the new foreign policy direction would focus on three areas: security, the economy, and technology to cope with current global challenges.

He said he intends to use public diplomacy to engage Thais so that foreign policy under this government can be used to improve the livelihoods of the general public.

Once he returns to Thailand from the US, he will visit local people in Prachin Buri province, where security along the nearby border with Cambodia is a concern. He will discuss how trade and immigration issues affect them and try to find solutions, he said.

“I believe that under the administration of the prime minister, we will be able to bring Thailand back to having more roles on the international stage,” he said.