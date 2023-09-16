MRTA gives timeline for road return

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to speed up its return of roads around MRTA construction sites to lessen traffic congestion.

Deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Sapsompol said on Friday the MRTA, in response, informed the BMA that the return of roads around the MRTA's Pink Line mass transit systems should be completed by next March.

Mr Wisanu made his comments during a recent BMA meeting on ways to solve traffic congestion along roads near the mass transit system.

The 34.5-kilometre-long Pink Line, which links Bangkok's Min Buri and Nonthaburi, runs along Chaeng Watthana Road and Ram Intra Road.

Mr Wisanu said about 97% of the lanes on Chaeng Watthana Road have been returned to public use, with some areas pending repair work, while lanes on Ram Intra Road will be returned for use next month.

He said the BMA will also improve road surfaces and install an adaptive traffic light control system to improve traffic management.

Mr Wisanu said the BMA is also considering adding bicycle parking areas at the Pink Line stations to accommodate passengers.

The deputy governor said the BMA will work with various parties to address water leaks from the Pink Line system. He said a recent survey found more than 700 vulnerable spots.

He said the public should follow the BMA and the MRTA's Facebook pages for updates about the construction of the mass transit systems to avoid any inconvenience. They can also lodge complaints about traffic and flooding via the Traffy Fondue mobile application.