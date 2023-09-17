TasteAtlas ranks 'pad kaprao' as world's greatest stir-fry

Taste leader: 'Pad kaprao' grilled chicken with poached egg over rice.

Thailand's delectable pad kaprao, a fiery stir-fried dish infused with fragrant basil and garlic, has clinched the coveted top spot in the "Best Stir-fried Dishes in the World" -- as ranked by TasteAtlas.

In addition to pad kaprao, the popular pad Thai, a sensational stir-fried rice noodle creation, secured eighth position among the 50 finest stir-fried dishes globally, according to ratings by the website's discerning audience.

The illustrious top 10 list features an array of culinary delights from around the world, including South Korea's dak galbi in second position, Ethiopia's tibs ranking third, Peru's lomo saltado coming in fourth, China's beef chaw fun taking fifth, followed by stir-fry shrimps (sixth) and salt-and-pepper squid (seventh), both representing China. Japan's yaki-udon came in ninth and China's twice-cooked pork rounded off the list in tenth position.