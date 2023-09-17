Police arrest four suspected of selling sex with minors online

To catch a predator: Police search the house of a man accused of offering sexual services online involving minors. He is among four suspects arrested in Bangkok and Samut Prakan.

Four people who allegedly offered sex services with minors were arrested in Bangkok and Samut Prakan, police said on Saturday.

Officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) arrested two of the suspects, identified as Noppadol Chanthong, 40, and Khachaporn Khlainakpheuk, 51, under warrants issued by the Criminal Court on Sept 6.

They face charges of supporting human trafficking by profiting from prostitution and luring or persuading children under the age of 15 into sexual abuse.

The officers later arrested two other suspects -- website administrator Warit Wattanawongchai, 41, and website owner Pheeraphon Jaensapsin, 41. Both were wanted under warrants issued by the Criminal Court on Thursday.

Police had rescued two 15-year-old girls who were lured into the sex trade. Officers then arrested a broker, identified only as Ms Thanyaporn, at a condominium on Rama II Road. ATPD commander Pol Maj Gen Sarut Kwaengsopha said Ms Thanyaporn deceived the girls into selling sex at the condo.

According to the investigation, the broker had posted photos of children on a website offering sex services.

Pol Maj Gen Sarut said Ms Thanyaporn transferred money to a bank account under Ms Khachaporn, which was opened as a mule account to receive money transfers from those seeking the sex services advertised on the website.

About 200,000–300,000 baht was allegedly transferred to the account each month, with Mr Noppadol responsible for withdrawing the money. Ms Khachaporn was arrested at her house in Dusit district, while Mr Noppadol was apprehended at his mansion in Bang Khen district, said the ATPD commander.

During questioning, Ms Khachaporn confessed to being paid 2,000 baht to open the mule account, while Mr Noppadol admitted he was hired to withdraw funds from the account for 1,000–2,000 baht from Mr Warit each time.

Mr Warit was arrested at a housing estate in the Hua Mak area in Bangkok. Mr Pheeraphon was then arrested at a luxury housing estate in Samut Prakan, where police found numerous photos of young women and girls on his computers.