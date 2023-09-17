Surat Thani touts B60m for new pier

Surat Thani: A budget of 60 million baht has been set aside to build a pier to boost tourism in Chaiya district, with construction set to begin soon, said Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto.

The design of the pier, to be located near a public park in tambon Phum Riang, has been approved by the Marine Department, he said, adding construction and operations will be carried out by the provincial administrative organisation.

Mr Witchawut said Chaiya, which is close to Surat Thani airport, has several attractions for visitors. Provincial authorities offered full support for the pier project because it has the potential to boost the local economy, he said.

The pier will take tourists who are interested in cultural attractions, particularly Wat Phra Borommathat Chaiya. The temple, which is 900–1,200 years old, is one of the southern region's top three historical sites, famous for its architecture.

According to the governor, other attractions include Wat Suan Mokkhapalaram, the Ban Phumriang handicraft centre, known for its unique hand-woven silk cloth, and a type of martial art called Muay Chaiya.

Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Koh Tao and Mu Koh Ang Thong National Marine Park are also nearby, all of which are tourist attractions.

Mr Witchawut said the pier will enhance connectivity in the province and draw more tourists.