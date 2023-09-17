Myanmar woman arrested with empty M16 cartridges

M16 magazines, loaded with ammunition, and boxes of 920 empty M16 cartridges were seized from a Myanmar woman in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi, on Saturday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A Myanmar woman was arrested in Sangkhla Buri district of this western province on Saturday for illegally having in possession 920 empty M16 cartridges and 24 magazines loaded with M16 ammunition.

Police rushed to a private delivery company at Moo 2 village in tambon Nong Lu, Sangkhla Buri district, after being alerted by company staff that a brown parcel containing materials suspected to be bullets was found at the office. The staff said they looked into the parcel through a hole and saw the materials.



The parcel was addressed to Peerapol Pannaree at house No 241 at Moo 2, tambon Nong Lu. It was sent from tambon Nong Sak in Ban Bung district, Chon Buri province by a sender named Porntip (no surname).



Inside the parcel, police found eighteen boxes each containing 50 rounds of ammunition and one box for 20 rounds of ammunition. However, what they initally thought to be bullets were in fact 920 empty cartridges for M16 ammunition. Also found in the parcel were 20 magazines, each loaded with 20 rounds of M16 ammunition, along with four magazines each containing 30 rounds of M16 bullets.



To apprehend the receiver, the police had company staff deliver the parcel to the house while they waited a distance away, watching. At about 7pm, a woman came out to collect the parcel. She was arrested and brought to the police station for questioning.



The woman identified herself as a Myanmar national of Mon ethnic origin named Porntip, who had stayed illegally in the country for 13 years.



She said the parcel was not hers and she only came out to take a look after seeing it left in front of the house.



Police said the woman would be detained for further interrogation. She was initially charged with illegally entering and staying in the country and having ammunition in possession without permission.