BMA to set up film-makers coordination centre

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will set up a centre to coordinate with foreign and local film-makers, in line with the government's policy to promote Thailand through "soft power", Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.

Mr Chadchart was speaking after a meeting of the city administration on Monday.

He said the meeting resolved that the centre would be named the Bangkok Film-Making Coordination Centre (BFMCC) and would be located in the building that houses the city's tourist service centre at the foot of Somdet Phra Pin Klao bridge in Phra Nakhon district.

The director of the city culture and tourism department would concurrently be director of the BFMCC, which would provide a one-stop-service for both Thai and foreign film-makers, Mr Chadchart said.

The centre would work to increase Thailand's soft power on the world scene, in line with government policy. It was hoped that films made in Thailand would help draw foreign tourists to the country.

Foreign film producers wanting to shoot scenes in Thailand must, however, first seek permission from the Department of Tourism. Thai film makers could directly contact the BFMCC, he said.

They would be provided with added convenience, including contacts in government offices such as the Expressway Authority of Thailand and the Royal Thai Police, he said.