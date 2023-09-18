Construction of Govt Complex access road picks up pace

The government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road

The construction of a new road that would link the Government Complex to Pracha Chuen Road will start to pick up pace, as problems relating to the removal of public utility lines in the area have now been resolved, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The road, which will be known as Road No. 10, will link the complex, located on Chaeng Watthana Road, to Pracha Chuen Road.

Once completed, the road will provide an alternative route to the area, which would be especially useful during rush hour, said deputy governor Wissanu Sapsompol.

Construction of the 1.3-kilometre road is about 25% completed, and the road is expected to be open in May next year. The road costs about 300 million baht to build.

The project wasn't progressing as expected because there were issues in removing public utility lines in the area, the BMA said.

Mr Wissanu said the new road will help relief the heavy traffic jam around the expanded sections of the Government Complex and the adjacent Chulabhorn Hospital.

Both the complex and the hospital are currently served by Chaeng Watthana Road to the north and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road to the east.

Road No 10 will channel traffic towards the west of the complex, and onwards to Pracha Chuen Road.

The deputy governor said Pracha Chuen Road will be expanded to link the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority head office to Chaeng Watthana Road.

Severe traffic jam is commonly reported in the area because of a bottleneck at the end of the road. The expansion, which will cost around 420 million baht, will eliminate the bottleneck. Construction is expected to finish next year.