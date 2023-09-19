Cabinet nod for cheaper electricity

The cabinet on Monday acknowledged the Energy Ministry's plan to cut electricity bills by another 11 satang per unit, said government spokesman Chai Watcharong.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga informed the cabinet of the plan to lower the power tariff from 4.10 baht per unit to 3.99 baht during the meeting, he said.

At the Sept 13 meeting, the cabinet agreed to reduce the electricity price from 4.45 baht per unit to 4.10 baht starting from this month's billing onwards, Mr Chai said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin then assigned Mr Pirapan to devise measures to reduce electricity bills and energy prices as quickly as possible, he said.

Mr Chai said there were no details about the plan, and the reduction was not the cabinet's resolution.

Mr Pirapan discussed the issue with the Energy Regulatory Commission and reported to the cabinet that the electricity price could be cut to 3.99 baht per unit starting in this month's billing, according to the spokesman.

Meanwhile, Mr Srettha said on Monday the cabinet would consider policies to further ease people's plight in its next meeting, including measures to help motorists struggling to make car instalment payments.

Speaking at the "Future Perfect" event as part of the Thairath Forum 2023, he said the government would find more measures to cut back on the cost of living.

Mr Srettha said he had instructed relevant agencies to look at possibly bringing down petrol prices, especially for low-income earners.

He said the electricity price has been brought down to 4.19 baht per unit, lower than 4.25 baht as called for by industries, and he hoped the government could lower it further to below 4 baht per unit.

On the government's 10,000-baht digital wallet policy, he reiterated the scheme would be launched within the first quarter of next year.

He said that the sources of money to fund the scheme should become clear in 10 days.

The digital wallet scheme, the ruling Pheu Thai Party's main election promise, is estimated to require a budget of 560 billion baht to fund.