Local mafia leader list takes shape

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset

A nationwide screening of local leaders linked to influential mafia-like gangs is now 20-30% complete, with the database expected to be divided into coloured zones, said Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset.

The move was linked to the shooting of a highway police officer at a dinner party held at the home of Praween Chanklai, aka "Kamnan Nok", a local leader and construction business operator, on Sept 6, in Nakhon Pathom province.

Mr Chada, who was assigned by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to lead the screening, said on Monday that the committee, led by Mr Anutin, is gathering a list of suspected influential mafia-like politicians to scrutinise the power they wield over their area.

The list was now confidential due to legal reasons, namely the Personal Data Protection Act.

The names will lead to the decision to map local political influences by colour, such as red and yellow, and will provide fair treatment to every related agency.

"The list is now 20–30% done, and the collection is now targeted at kamnans and village heads before expanding its working spheres," said Mr Chada.

The mafia-like local figure inspection was included in a new set of Interior Ministry policies, discussed on Monday at the Rama Gardens Hotel.

The discussion was led by Mr Anutin and attended by deputy ministers Mr Chada, Kriang Kantinan, and Songsak Thongsri; the permanent secretary Suttiphong Julcharoen; and people from related sectors.

Mr Anutin said that the ministry will use political machinery not only to abolish public vices but also to manage society.

Regarding other highlighted policies, Mr Anutin said that the term "institutes' protection" meant any action that prioritised the preservation of those institutions.

He also said that the ministry will cooperate with local administrations, Metropolitan and Provincial Waterworks Authorities, and related sectors to standardise domestic tap water and make it fit for human consumption.